Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 246,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 130,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 112,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

