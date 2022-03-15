Verso (VSO) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Verso (VSO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verso has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Verso has a market cap of $2.69 million and $82,475.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.38 or 0.06658519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,333.50 or 0.99948494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040368 BTC.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

