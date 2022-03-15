Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 11,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,581,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,187,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,715,000 after buying an additional 1,212,611 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,596,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vertiv by 1,258.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 796,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

