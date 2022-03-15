VerusCoin Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $60.98 million and $14,357.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.13 or 0.06638448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.87 or 1.00176894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040616 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,319,881 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.