Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Issues Earnings Results

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,151 shares of company stock worth $9,345,388 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

