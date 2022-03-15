Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,990,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VWDRY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

