Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 485 ($6.31) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.02) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 544.14 ($7.08).

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 434.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 467.46. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 595 ($7.74). The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

