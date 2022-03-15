Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Short Interest Down 24.9% in February

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

NYSE VSCO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. 13,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14.

Victoria’s Secret ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,962,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at $5,120,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.