VideoCoin (VID) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $287,320.00

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

