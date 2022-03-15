Vidya Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $6.84 million and $37,742.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,163,803 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

