VIMworld (VEED) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $12,806.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044880 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

