Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,856,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after acquiring an additional 314,701 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,452,000 after acquiring an additional 95,869 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.