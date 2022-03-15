Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €170.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €250.07 ($274.80).

Volkswagen stock traded up €6.30 ($6.92) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €150.00 ($164.84). 2,175,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €178.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €184.59.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

