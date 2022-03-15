Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €280.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €280.00 ($307.69) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €250.07 ($274.80).

VOW3 stock traded up €6.30 ($6.92) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €150.00 ($164.84). The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €178.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €184.59.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

