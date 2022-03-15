Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Vonage has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vonage and Telenor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.41 billion 3.62 -$24.50 million ($0.10) -200.68 Telenor ASA $12.83 billion 1.58 $177.98 million $0.13 111.16

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Vonage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vonage and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 12 1 0 2.08 Telenor ASA 1 9 0 0 1.90

Vonage presently has a consensus target price of $19.57, suggesting a potential downside of 2.48%. Telenor ASA has a consensus target price of $162.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,021.11%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than Vonage.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.74% 5.29% 2.32% Telenor ASA 1.33% 5.05% 0.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vonage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vonage beats Telenor ASA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

About Telenor ASA (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units. The Norway, Sweden, and Denmark geographical segments include fixed services like telephoney, internet and TV, and leased lines. The Broadcast segment comprises Canada Digital DTH in the Nordics, broadcasting, and data communication services via satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission in Norway and Belgium. The Other Units segment consists global wholesale, digital services, and corporate functions. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

