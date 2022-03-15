Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 239.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of VOR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,179. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma (Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.