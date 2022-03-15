Voyager Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.78 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00004183 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $461.56 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00034908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00104152 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

