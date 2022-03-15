Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €164.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €164.00 ($180.22) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($178.92).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR:WCH traded up €1.35 ($1.48) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €142.15 ($156.21). The stock had a trading volume of 123,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €145.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a one year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.