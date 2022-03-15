Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €162.82 ($178.92).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock traded up €1.35 ($1.48) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €142.15 ($156.21). The stock had a trading volume of 123,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €133.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($192.03).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.