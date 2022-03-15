Wagerr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,219.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $1,219.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00364660 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 236,183,681 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

