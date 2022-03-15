Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.88. 100,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 54,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WALD. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $24,850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $15,283,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $13,027,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,883,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

