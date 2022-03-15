Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Down 27.9% in February

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 719,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 172,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,471. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

