Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,438,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 41,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.87. The stock had a trading volume of 296,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,769. The company has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

