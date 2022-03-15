Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $33.85 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,651,509 coins and its circulating supply is 79,676,297 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.