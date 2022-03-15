Warp Finance (WARP) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $123.43 or 0.00310968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $576,903.61 and approximately $233,741.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002338 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.