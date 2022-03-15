Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells $246,250.00 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. 70,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,707. The company has a market capitalization of $475.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
About Waterstone Financial (Get Rating)
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.