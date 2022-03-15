Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells $246,250.00 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. 70,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,707. The company has a market capitalization of $475.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.26%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

