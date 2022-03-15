WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. WAX has a market capitalization of $612.50 million and approximately $22.71 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 111.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00029138 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,839,217,087 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,648,620 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.