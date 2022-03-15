WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. 1,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.