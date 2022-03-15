WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Trading Down 2.2%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. 720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.
Separately, lowered their price objective on shares of WeCommerce from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06.
WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.
