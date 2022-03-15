Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Weave Communications (WEAV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE: WEAV) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2022 – Weave Communications was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

3/3/2022 – Weave Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Weave Communications was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/3/2022 – Weave Communications was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/3/2022 – Weave Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Weave Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $14.00.

2/11/2022 – Weave Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $12.00.

NYSE:WEAV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. 2,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,366. Weave Communications Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

