Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE) in the last few weeks:
- 3/8/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$6.25.
- 3/3/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.00.
- 2/25/2022 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BTE stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,526. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$6.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$971,515.48.
