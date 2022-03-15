Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$6.25.

3/3/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.00.

2/25/2022 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BTE stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,526. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$6.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

