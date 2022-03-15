Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CES Energy Solutions (CEU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CES Energy Solutions (TSE: CEU):

3/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.85 to C$3.35. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.35 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.25.

3/11/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.50.

2/4/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.85 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

Shares of TSE CEU traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.35. 1,444,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$596.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

