Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CES Energy Solutions (CEU)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CES Energy Solutions (TSE: CEU):

  • 3/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.85 to C$3.35. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.35 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.25.
  • 3/11/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.50.
  • 2/4/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.85 price target on the stock.
  • 2/3/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

Shares of TSE CEU traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.35. 1,444,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$596.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Stories

