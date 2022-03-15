Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TaskUs (TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2022 – TaskUs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

3/5/2022 – TaskUs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

3/1/2022 – TaskUs had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – TaskUs had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – TaskUs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

NASDAQ TASK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,025. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

