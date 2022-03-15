Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura decreased their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

