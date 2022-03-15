Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 1,337 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 21.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

