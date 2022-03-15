Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 3,691 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after purchasing an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,605,000 after purchasing an additional 298,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,591,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,865,000 after buying an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

