Welch & Forbes LLC Has $14.83 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,614 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $172.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.42. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

