Welch & Forbes LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

