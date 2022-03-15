Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.