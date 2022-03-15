Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

NYSE LHX opened at $250.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.06 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.