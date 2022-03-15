Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after buying an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.17. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

