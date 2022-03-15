Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

