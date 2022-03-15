Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $224.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $165.10 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

