WELL Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.64 Million (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One WELL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WELL has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $8,919.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00034240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00104312 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

