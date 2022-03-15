Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

