Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of WBND opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBND. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,911,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,095,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,001,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 68,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 888,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares in the last quarter.

