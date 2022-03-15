Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of WBND opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.
