Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,365 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Western New England Bancorp worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 149.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

