Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,365 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.24% of Western New England Bancorp worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNEB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,129 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475 in the last 90 days. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Western New England Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.