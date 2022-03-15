WHALE (WHALE) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $5.68 or 0.00014659 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $43.72 million and $592,743.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WHALE has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.37 or 0.06552275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,643.04 or 0.99788304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040437 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

