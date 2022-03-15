Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Update

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,250,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE:UP opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

